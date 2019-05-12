Mo Salah's daughter scores final goal of the Premier League season to the delight of Liverpool fans

Liverpool did not win the Premier League title on Sunday. No, that honor went to Manchester City for the fourth time in eight years. While the second-place finish soured a nearly unbeaten 97-point campaign, Liverpool players still had reason to smile Sunday after beaing Wolves -- especially star Mo Salah.

Salah was awarded the Golden Boot as his 22 goals were tied for the most in the league along with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. When Salah was handed his award, it was his daughter who stole the show.

During the award ceremony, Makka Salah dribbled a ball down the field in front of the Kop at Anfield, put the ball into the net and received a big roar from the fans. Take a look at the soccer skills that clearly run in the family:

Mo Salah's daughter scores in front of the Kop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjTgDmETj2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 12, 2019

Absolutely adorable. A proud, loving father gets to see his daughter receive quite the treatment from the Reds' fans, and that's something that will be played back to her time and time again as she gets older.

