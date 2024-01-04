The winter transfer window opening may be one of the highlights of January around the world but for plenty of teams will be worried about how to cope without some of their key players who will be taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup. With both tournaments taking place from mid-January to early February, their absences could impact title races, especially in the Premier League where Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah. Some things have been done to ease the pain on teams like Matchday 21 and 22 running until the first week of February at which point the group stage will be complete but if nations like Egypt, South Korea, Japan, Nigeria and Senegal make it to the knockouts of their respective tournaments, the effects will be felt around the league.

Here's what to know:

When does each tournament run?

AFCON: Jan. 14- Feb. 11 (group stage: Jan. 14-Jan. 24)

AFC Asian Cup: Jan. 12- Feb. 10 (group stage: Jan. 12-Jan. 25)

Let's take a look at how each team in the Premier League is impacted:

Arsenal

Mohamed Elney (Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara (Burkino Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Brentford

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Brighton

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton

Idressa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Liverpool

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton Town

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat (Moracco)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Cheikou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

Sheffield United

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Wolverhampton