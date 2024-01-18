Mohamed Salah came off before halftime of Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, leaving both fans of his national team and club side Liverpool concerned about his availability with crucial matches ahead.

The Egypt captain came off in first half stoppage time with an undisclosed injury, leaving his side to compete without him as the score was 0-0. It's unclear what the timeline is for his recovery.

The scoreline changed quickly after Salah's departure, with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scoring just two minutes after the substitution. Omar Marmoush equalized for Egypt in the 69th minute but Kudus scored again just two minutes later. Mostafa Mohamed scored to make the score 2-2 in the 74th minute.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The result puts Egypt in second place in Group B with two points following their 2-2 draw with Mozambique, who are set to play group leaders Cape Verde on Friday. Salah's team is yet to clinch a berth in the knockout round and need things to go its way against Cape Verde on Monday, and his availability could be crucial for their prospects. The Pharaohs can take some positivity from the fact that Salah has scored just one of their four goals so far this tournament, though.

Salah's recovery timeline could also put a dent in Liverpool's title hopes. He currently leads the Premier League with 14 shots as the Reds sit atop the table at roughly the halfway point of the season. Liverpool have fared well so far without Salah, winning both of their games since he departed for the Africa Cup of Nations and scoring four goals in the process. Their hold on first place is not a firm one, though -- they currently sit just two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.