Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool star 'confident' he'll play in World Cup for Egypt

Just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his superstar Mohamed Salah, who left the match in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury.

According to Liverpool's official website, Salah has a serious injury, which leaves his participation at the World Cup with Egypt up in the air until further testing is done.

"It's a serious injury, a really serious injury," Klopp said. "It's either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn't look good, that's it."

Salah was pictured after the match, and of course it was with Salt Bae. And he had his arm in a sling.

God bless you bro pic.twitter.com/ZYvG0t0Paj — Nusret #saltbae (@nusr_ett) May 26, 2018

But in the end, he may be OK for the tournament. The Egypt FA said on Twitter that Dr. Abu Ela was in touch with officials from Liverpool, and after receiving details on the injury, he expressed that he is optimistic he'll play in the World Cup.

On Sunday, Salah took to Twitter to say he is confident he'll be at the World Cup, thanking fans for their support.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

Salah has scored over 40 goals this season and is a favorite to win the next Ballon d'Or.