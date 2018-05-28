Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool star 'confident' he'll play in World Cup for Egypt

Salah addressed his World Cup status after injuring his shoulder in the Champions League final

Just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his superstar Mohamed Salah, who left the match in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury

According to Liverpool's official website, Salah has a serious injury, which leaves his participation at the World Cup with Egypt up in the air until further testing is done. 

"It's a serious injury, a really serious injury," Klopp said. "It's either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn't look good, that's it."

Salah was pictured after the match, and of course it was with Salt Bae. And he had his arm in a sling.

But in the end, he may be OK for the tournament. The Egypt FA said on Twitter that Dr. Abu Ela was in touch with officials from Liverpool, and after receiving details on the injury, he expressed that he is optimistic he'll play in the World Cup.

On Sunday, Salah took to Twitter to say he is confident he'll be at the World Cup, thanking fans for their support. 

Salah has scored over 40 goals this season and is a favorite to win the next Ballon d'Or.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES