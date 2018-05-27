Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says World Cup up in the air, Egypt doctor optimistic
The Egyptian national team chimes in on the World Cup status of its star attacker
Just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his superstar Mohamed Salah, who left the match in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury.
According to Liverpool's official website, Salah has a serious injury, which leaves his participation at the World Cup with Egypt up in the air until further testing is done.
"It's a serious injury, a really serious injury," Klopp said. "It's either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn't look good, that's it."
Salah was pictured after the match, and of course it was with Salt Bae. And he had his arm in a sling.
The Egypt FA said on Twitter that Dr. Abu Ela was in touch with officials from Liverpool, and after receiving details on the injury, he expressed that he is optimistic he'll play in the World Cup.
Salah has scored over 40 goals this season and is a favorite to win the next Ballon d'Or.
