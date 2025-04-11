It's official. Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club beyond the 2024-25 season, Liverpool FC announced on Friday morning. Salah's deal was due to expire in the summer 2025 but over the last days reports about a new contract emerged and became more concret. The same pattern occurred for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who is now expected to sign a new deal over the next days.

Liverpool have now put the new contract of Salah to paper, with the player committing at least two more years, as the reports suggested. Salah spoke to the official website of the club as he reacted on the news.

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. I would like to say to the fans, I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

Salah is currently third in the Liverpool's all-time top scorers list, with 243 goals in 394 appearances, and during his time at Anfield Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions, been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice and taken home two FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

Salah and van Dijk have won seven trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League during the 2019-20 season and are now one step away from winning their second one, the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and multiple cup competitions over the years including one FA Cup. Van Dijk has contributed with 28 goals in 293 games since he joined in 2018 from Southampton for around $80 million.