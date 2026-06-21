Mohamed Salah odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for Egypt vs. New Zealand in 2026 World Cup

Mohamed Salah has been dubbed "The Egyptian King" for good reason. The star wing for the Egyptian national team is fourth all-time in Premier League history for goals, and although he doesn't have much World Cup experience with Egypt, he's found individual success on this stage as well. Salah has two goals and an assist in three career World Cup starts, including recording an assist against Belgium on Monday in a 1-1 draw. He'll show off his skill set again on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for Egypt vs. New Zealand from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Salah and Egypt are -175 money line favorites against New Zealand, while the over/under is 2.5 goals.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Salah is +135 (risk $100 to win $135) to score against New Zealand. Salah has -145 odds to record a goal or assist and is +600 to score two or more goals for those really expecting a superstar performance. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Mohamed Salah betting odds

Mohamed Salah anytime goal scorer (+135)

Sunday marks just Salah's fourth career World Cup game, and he scored in both of his 2018 World Cup contests before recording an assist against Belgium in Egypt's opener this year. All teams are well aware that Egypt's game plan will be to try to create scoring opportunities for Salah, but whereas Belgium are ranked 10th in the world and have the talent to better contain him, New Zealand are ranked 82nd and don't have nearly the same talent level. Top Premier League teams have been unable to keep Salah from scoring for Liverpool over the past decade, so it'll be a real challenge for New Zealand to accomplish that. Salah is fourth all-time in goals in Premier League history, and he won the league's Golden Boot with 29 goals in the 2024-25 season.

Mohamed Salah to score or assist (-145)

Salah has either a goal or an assist in all three career World Cup games, which, as mentioned, includes an assist in the opener this year. He'll draw plenty of defensive attention, but he proved in the opener that he's not just going to force his shot, he'll make the right play to set up teammates as well. He's best known as a finisher, but Salah had a career-high 18 assists for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season, the same year he won the Golden Boot as the top goal scorer.

Mohamed Salah to record 2+ goals (+600)

Many of the sport's biggest stars have already posted multi-goal games in the 2026 World Cup, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Could Salah be next to join that list? He hasn't scored multiple goals in any of his three career World Cup matches, but Salah had five multi-goal games for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season. New Zealand is one of the lowest-ranked teams in the 2026 World Cup, and after a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opener, a lopsided victory could be crucial for tiebreakers for advancing out of the group stage. When Egypt's at their best, it's often due to Salah scoring.

Top Mohamed Salah picks, player props for Egypt vs. New Zealand

Salah to score (+130)

Salah to have 2 or more goals (+600)