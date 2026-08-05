Mohamed Salah set to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool as free agent

Former Liverpool striker Mo Salah has officially been unveiled as a new Trabzonspor player. The Turkish side, which finished third in last season's Turkish Super Lig and is set to compete in the UEFA Europa League playoffs later this month, has announced the signing of the Egyptian star in a surprising move.

Salah, who was also in talks to join MLS or the Pro Saudi League this summer, left Liverpool in May after nine years at the English club where he became a legendary figure, scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances and becoming one of the best players of all time for the Reds. In March 2026, he announced on social media that he would leave as a free agent in the summer, marking the end of an extraordinary journey in the Premier League.

Turkish TV showed images of Salah wearing a shirt with No. 61 at the airport in Istanbul, where he traveled before going to Trabzon, where he will be unveiled in front of the press and his new fans. According to the latest reports, the 34-year-old will sign a two-year deal until the summer of 2028.

Salah led Egypt at the 2026 World Cup this summer, when they were eliminated by Argentina in the round of 16 thanks to an incredible comeback made by Lionel Messi's Albiceleste in the final minutes of the game. Over his career, Salah helped Liverpool achieve some incredible success and won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup, and two EFL Cups. During his time in the Premier League, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions and was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year three times in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

Despite signing a contract extension in 2025 and playing a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph under Arne Slot, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists, his playing time and relationship with the Dutch manager deteriorated towards the end of the year. Slot dropped him from the squad for three consecutive games at the end of December before Salah travelled to play the 2025 AFCON with Egypt and he openly spoke with reporters, accusing the coach of "throwing him under the bus" amid the team's negative results, also saying he had no relationship with the coach and questioned whether he'd stay at the club in the January transfer window. After the accusations, he was left out of the squad traveling to San Siro, where Liverpool won 1-0 against Inter in Milan.

When Salah came back from the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter, he was reintegrated into the roster but failed to become a regular starter under Slot again. In March 2026, he announced his decision to leave the club, two months before Liverpool parted ways with the Dutch coach and appointed Andoni Iraola as his successor ahead of the new season.