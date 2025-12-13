Liverpool were able to get back to their winning ways in the Premier League, defeating Brighton 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday. A brace from Hugo Ekitike was enough to keep Liverpool in front of Brighton, but the second goal was a significant one due to it being assisted by Mohamed Salah following his whirlwind week with the club.

Following positive discussions with Arne Slot, Salah was included in the squad and got called upon much earlier than many would've expected, as Joe Gomez left the match due to an injury, and Salah was introduced in the 22nd minute of play. It wasn't a vintage performance by any sense of the term, with him taking three shots and netting an assist, but after claiming that the club wants to push him out and that he's been thrown under the bus, any contribution is more than what was expected.

Salah will now depart to join the Egyptian national team for the Africa Cup of Nations, but manager Arne Slot expects him to come back to the club at the conclusion of the tournament amid transfer speculation.

"Actions speak louder than what I can say about it, [Salah] was here, so that tells you how the conversation yesterday went, and he was the first substitute I made, so that already gives an answer to all the questions that you have," Slot said following the match.

"He goes to the AFCON, and we have a lot of games to play and yeah, he's a Liverpool player, so I expect him to be back afterwards."

With interest from the Saudi Premier League, there is wonder of where Salah will play his soccer once the January transfer window opens, but if his manager is to be believed, it will be at Liverpool. Granted, there isn't much else that Slot can say publicly, but after Salah was benched in three consecutive matches and left out of the squad for their 1-0 victory over Inter in Champions League play midweek, this is an improvement.

Fans also chanted Salah's name following the full-time whistle as he was the last player to leave the pitch at Anfield. It wasn't a moment that read as a goodbye from Liverpool, but it was something that was meaningful for him.

That was Salah's third Premier League assist of the season and one that helped showcase the breakout that Ekitike is having for the Reds. He now has seven goals in the league, and in a season that has seen Salah's scoring dip while Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have struggled to integrate into the side, his performances have been a silver lining for Liverpool.

Without Salah, Ekitike will be relied on, but if the Reds can get the two of them going together following AFCON, there could be hope for the season with Salah's future looking a little more red than last week.