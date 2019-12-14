Mohamed Salah's incredible week continues as Liverpool star scores two more brilliant strikes

What a week it is turning out to be for Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool superstar scored an outrageous goal midweek in the Champions League as the reigning champs won 2-0 at Red Bull Salzburg to advance to the knockout stage, then on Saturday he was at it again.

Hosting Watford at Anfield, Liverpool won 2-0 with a goal in each half from Salah. Both of them were audacious, perfectly placed golazos to pour the misery on the league's worst team. It was a scoreline that was much closer than many thought it would be, but it was enough to build on the team's big lead atop the table.

The goal in the first half came on the counter as Sadio Mane played a fine ball down the left to Salah, with the former Chelsea man taking a fantastic touch to get inside on his defender before going far post. Have a look at this:

SAL-AHHHHHH



That is just ridiculous. The finish is perfect, but for his first touch to be that little cut was out of this world.

He wasn't done though, as he scored in the final minutes with a clever touch at the back post that also ended up nutmegging his defender. Here it is:

Have yourself a week, Mo Salah. Three fine goals, all world class. Some top strikers don't score three world class goals in a season, so imagine what it is like to do so in a week.

This win puts Liverpool 11 points clear of Leicester City.

