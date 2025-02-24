Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapsed on the pitch on Sunday and was stretchered off in the 67th minute during a match against Hellas Verona . Kean, who was taken to the hospital, suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Verona midfielder Pawel Dawidowicz's knee prior to collapsing. The club announced that he suffered "head trauma" and was tested on Sunday.

The club issued another statement on Monday, saying that "during the night, Kean was discharged from the hospital in Verona and returned to Florence. The clinical and diagnostic tests carried out were all negative."

Despite the injury seeming serious from the beginning, the medical staff allowed Kean back on the pitch quickly with a bandage on his head, but a few minutes later the attacker collapsed with his teammates quickly asking for help. His hands were visibly moving as he was stretchered off.

This is the second time this season Fiorentina had a player collapse on the pitch, after what happened on Dec, 1 during the game against Inter, where Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest. On that occasion, due to the seriousness of the situation, the game was immediately suspended and was later played in February with the Viola winning 3-0, a game where Kean scored twice.