Arsenal go to Molde on Thursday in Europa League action for a Matchday 4 clash where Mikel Arteta's team can officially clinch a spot in the round of 32. In Group B, the Gunners are a perfect 3-0-0 while Molde are in second with six points and a 2-0-1 record. A win for Arsenal, combined with Rapid Wien failing to win would be enough to book their ticket to the knockout stage.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Match information

Date : Thursday, Nov. 26

: Thursday, Nov. 26 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Aker Stadion -- Molde, Norway

: Aker Stadion -- Molde, Norway TV and Streaming: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Molde +333; Draw +280; Arsenal -133 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Molde: If the Norwegian side learned anything from their first meeting, which was a 4-1 loss at the Emirates earlier this month, it's they have to take the few chances they get. That was a game where Molde had two own goals, and Arsenal then scored two late goals. Molde took the lead in that game and played quite well. While defensively they'll likely be pressured, Molde was able to produce some good looks on goal in that first game. They are going to need a couple of goals in this one, but to their credit they've scored two goals in every game since that meeting. Arsenal's defense will certainly allow some quality chances, and if Molde can take them, they have a shot at a result.

Arsenal: The Gunners have so much fire power in attack on paper, but if the recent trend continues, they could lose this one. Arsenal haven't scored in their last two matches and have just four shots on goal in those two games. What it comes down to is a lack of sharpness in the final third when it comes to making the key pass to set up a golden chance, and trying to do a bit too much with the ball at their feet. Trying to quickly fire off shots, especially with Molde's defense subpar defense, could be the key to victory on the road.

Prediction

The Gunners' attack comes to life, and Arsenal advance to the round of 32. Pick: Arsenal 3, Molde 1