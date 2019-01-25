Monaco fires Thierry Henry and brings back Leonardo Jardim for second managerial stint this season

AS Monaco announced on Friday that it has parted ways with manager Thierry Henry and turned back to former coach Leonardo Jardim to right the ship. The move comes a day after the club suspended the former France World Cup winner without providing much of an explanation. Jardim began the season as Monaco's coach, which means this will be his second stint with the team this season.

Henry was one of the most feared strikers in the world and replaced Jardim during the first half of the season in which Monaco struggled mightily out of the gates. Those struggles have since continued with Henry under helm, losing 11 times in his first 20 matches in charge.

Jardim led Monaco to the Champions League semifinals with in 2016, while also earning a Ligue 1 title with the team.

Monaco sits in 19th place in the league with 15 points, currently in the relegation zone. The club is three points from safety but has won just three of its 21 league games this season. Prior to his stint in Monaco, Henry served as an assistant coach for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils went on to finish in third place under the guidance of Roberto Martinez.

Monaco has acquired numerous players in the winter transfer window, including Cesc Fabregas and Naldo. Various reports have linked the club with Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, former Chelsea striker who has been at Valencia on loan.