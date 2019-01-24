Monaco suspends Thierry Henry from managerial duties: Here's what you need to know

On Thursday, AS Monaco announced that it has suspended manager Thierry Henry, but the club did not expand on why the former France World Cup winner was removed from his duties. It's unclear whether it's a suspension that could result in a firing or if he will return as coach.

The former legendary player, who won a World Cup with France and was one of the most feared strikers in the entire world, replaced Leonardo Jardim during the first half of the season in which Monaco struggled mightily out of the gates. Those struggles have since continued. He's lost 11 times in his first 20 matches in charge.

The team was destroyed 5-1 by Strasbourg last weekend in Ligue 1 play, and then it was eliminated by Metz in the French Cup round of 32 on Tuesday.

Monaco sits in 19th place in the league with 15 points, currently in the relegation zone. The club is three points from safety but has won just three of its 21 league games this season.

Prior to his stint in Monaco, Henry served as an assistant coach for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils went on to finish in third place under the guidance of Roberto Martinez.