Monaco to part ways with Thierry Henry and bring back a familiar face to replace him, reports say

A day after AS Monaco announced that it suspended manager Thierry Henry, reports from Europe now suggest the manager will be let go of his duties on Friday. The club did not expand on why the former France World Cup winner was suspended, and now it looks like ownership will turn to a familiar face to right the ship -- Leonardo Jardim, the man Henry replaced. According to L'Equipe, Jardim could coach the team as early as this Saturday against Dijon.

Henry was one of the most feared strikers in the world and replaced Jardim during the first half of the season in which Monaco struggled mightily out of the gates. Those struggles have since continued. He's lost 11 times in his first 20 matches in charge.

But reports in Europe now say that Jardim will actually take over for Henry, rejoining a club he won the league with and advanced to the Champions League semifinals with in 2016.

Monaco sits in 19th place in the league with 15 points, currently in the relegation zone. The club is three points from safety but has won just three of its 21 league games this season. Prior to his stint in Monaco, Henry served as an assistant coach for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils went on to finish in third place under the guidance of Roberto Martinez.

Monaco has acquired numerous players in the winter transfer window, including Cesc Fabregas and Naldo. Various reports have linked the club with Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, former Chelsea striker who has been at Valencia on loan.