Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will both go into this weekend with the possibility of winning the Ligue 1 title -- albeit with an almighty goal swing and result combination for ASM -- but both can guarantee some silverware on Wednesday when they meet at Stade de France for the Coupe de France final. Two of the top French teams will do battle in the capital with Monaco having won twice already this season in the league and PSG looking down the barrel at a potentially trophyless season. It is shaping up to be a few important days for domestic French soccer and the Coupe de France is the warm-up for this weekend's finales.

Monaco's form is more formidable than PSG's with seven wins from their last eight and just one loss across all competitions. Niko Kovac's men have won both Ligue 1 meetings so far this season and they are just two points behind in the title chase. While Les Monegasques might not overhaul that difference this campaign, it is impressive that they managed to run the capital outfit that close and a piece of domestic silverware would be validation of their tremendous effort.

Unsure over Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe's availability and without the injured Marco Verratti, PSG are far from at full strength for this one. However, they cannot afford to let a title slip knowing that a Lille OSC win this weekend will see them crowned champions and Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to add to the Trophee des Champions he has already won in Paris. Can Kylian Mbappe haunt his former club, or will Kovac and his side complete a hat-trick of wins?

PSG to win this one on penalties after an entertaining draw. Pick: Monaco 2-2 PSG (PSG to win on penalties).