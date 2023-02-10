Paris Saint-Germain face another tough away day on Saturday when they travel to the principality to tackle AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The French champions are now out of the Coupe de France after they were beaten by their bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in midweek so head coach Christophe Galtier is under pressure to make sure that his PSG players are ready for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League next week. Kylian Mbappe will likely miss out again through injury and has been joined by Lionel Messi which challenges Neymar to carry the team in their absence.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Stade Louis II -- Monaco

Stade Louis II -- Monaco TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Monaco +188; Draw: +250; PSG +138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Monaco: Vanderson remains out with a knee injury while Malang Sarr has a hip problem. Eliesse Ben Seghir also has a foot issue but otherwise Philippe Clement should have most of his starters ready for this one. Breel Embolo and Wissam Ben Yedder are in prolific form while Takumi Minamino will hope to start as will Krepin Diatta.

PSG: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Marco Verratti were back against OM but it was a disappointing outing and Mbappe was missed as he continues to recover. Messi has a hamstring problem and was officially ruled out by Galtier during Friday's press conference along with Hakimi also a concern. Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are nearing returns from injury while Hugo Ekitike and Carlos Soler will hope for increased involvement as Galtier tries to keep his players relatively fresh for the Champions league return next week.

Prediction

This one will not be easy for Les Parisiens but they need to respond after the disappointment of defeat in Marseille. Another tough game should force the visitors to raise their game which gives them greater hope of being ready for Bayern next week. Anything less than a draw and it will be panic stations at Parc des Princes ahead of next week. Pick: Monaco 1, PSG 1.