Monaco host Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II on Friday with Thomas Tuchel's men on an eight-match winning run. Niko Kovac's Monaco side are starting to find some form with two consecutive victories and do not have continental action to worry about. Seven points separate the two coming into this weekend, but a win would move Les Monegasques into the chasing pack just behind Les Parisiens.

Here's what you need to know and how you can watch the match:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 20 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Louis II -- Fontvieille, Monaco

TV: beIN Sports USA

Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Monaco +400; Draw +360; PSG -182 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Monaco: Life under Kovac and former Red Bull talent guru Paul Mitchell has been eventful so far with smart additions like Axel Disasi and Kevin Volland joining the prolific Wissam Ben Yedder. Sadly, the France international is out after testing positive for COVID-19 along with Russian schemer Aleksandr Golovin. Although Monaco are stronger at home than away this season, PSG won this fixture 4-1 last campaign.

PSG: Despite their strong domestic form, PSG are under pressure because of their slow start in the Champions League group stage. Tension between Tuchel and sporting director Leonardo has not helped on top of a ludicrously high number of injuries and suspensions. Kylian Mbappe has still managed to score seven times this term with impressive loanee Moise Kean chipping in with three -- both are in the travelling party, as is superstar Neymar who missed all of Brazil's through injury.

Prediction

With Mbappe and Neymar back on PSG's side and Ben Yedder out for Monaco on top of Golovin, that could make the difference for the capital club. Tuchel's men are also in better physical shape now than they were a few weeks ago. Pick: Monaco 1-2 PSG with Mbappe scoring on his return to his formative club.