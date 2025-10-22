Tottenham Hotspur aim to extend their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday as they face Monaco, a match that offers a chance to correct course after some inconsistency in recent weeks.

Spurs were unlucky to concede twice against Aston Villa in a 2-1 defeat in Premier League action on Sunday, the opponents notching two goals despite posting just 0.32 expected goals, but have their own attacking issues to sort out against Monaco. Thomas Frank's side currently rank 14th in England's top flight on expected goals with just 8.36 through eight games despite scoring 14 times, at times making up the difference off set pieces and own goals. How sustainable a strategy that is in Frank's first season in charge remains to be seen, though. Only two of their forwards – Richarlison and Brennan Johnson – have three goals this season but Richarlison has not scored in five and Johnson has not notched a goal in the team's last four games.

Monaco have not been the picture of consistency, either, though and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. The Ligue 1 side are also searching for their first win of the Champions League season, though they managed to take a point off Manchester City in a 2-2 draw on Matchday 2.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Louis II -- Monaco

: Stade Louis II -- Monaco Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Monaco +195; Draw +250; Tottenham Hotspur +135

Projected lineups

Monaco: Philipp Kohn, Krepin Diatta, Thilo Kehrer, Mohammed Salisu, Kassoum Ouattara, Jordan Teze, Mamadou Coulibaly, Maghnes Akliouche, Ansu Fati, Caio Henrique, Mika Biereth

Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Joao Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison

Prediction

A game between a middling side in Monaco and a team that finds goals somewhat hard to come by in Spurs may not be terribly riveting, so expect a modest scoreline on Wednesday. Even as the visitors have plenty of attacking issues to work out, though, the set piece tricks will always come in handy and may be just enough to take all three points home on Matchday 3 and keep themselves in good standing in the league phase. Pick: Monaco 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1