Inter Milan and Antonio Conte face a must-win match on Tuesday when the Nerrazurri visit red-hot Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 5. Inter Milan have yet to win a game in Group B with a 0-2-2 record, while Gladbach are 2-2-0 and enter the day in first place with a one-point lead over Real Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Borussia Park -- Monchengladbach, Germany

: Borussia Park -- Monchengladbach, Germany TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Gladbach +205; Draw +265; Inter +121 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Gladbach: One of the biggest surprises of the competition, Gladbach will be through with a win while also potentially advancing with a draw, pending the result of Shakhar Donetsk and Real Madrid. So far, the German side has been efficient on both ends, boasting a plus-10 goal differential that is only surpassed by Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the group stage. Expect a full-strength squad to take the game to Inter.

Inter: A draw isn't enough to stay alive -- Inter Milan have to go on the road and beat undefeated Monchengladbach to have a chance. Now, there is also the possibility of winning this game and still being eliminated if Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donestk. So, a lot has to go right in a competition where everything has gone wrong. Inter are one of three teams from Europe's top five leagues who have failed to win so far in the competition.

Prediction

Gladbach eliminate Inter Milan with a narrow win as Yann Sommer comes up with some massive saves late. Pick: Gladbach 2, Inter 1