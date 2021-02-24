The lineups are in for today's Champions League match between Monchengladbach and Manchester City (you can watch all the Champions League action today and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). As expected players Phil Foden is starting as he has been in top form for Man. City recently and Kevin DeBryune didn't make the starting 11 as they are still returning to fitness, but could feature for team off the bench.

You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match be sure to check out our live blog.

Monchengladbach

Sommer

Zakaria

Ginter

Elvedi

Bensebaini

Kramer

Neuhaus

Hofmann

Lainer

Stindl

Pléa

Manchester City