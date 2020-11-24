Borussia Monchengladbach look to stay hot in the Champions League when the Bavarians host Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 4 this Wednesday. Gladbach currently sit on top of group B standings after crushing Shakhtar 6-0 on Matchday 3, while Shakhtar are sitting second following after the defeat. It's a wide open group and win by either side would put them in a position to advance.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov.25

: Wednesday, Nov.25 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Borussia-Park -- Monchengladbach, Germany

: Borussia-Park -- Monchengladbach, Germany Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Gladbach -195; Draw +330; Shakhtar +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Monchengladbach: After two draws in group play where they conceded consecutive late goals in stoppage time, Gladbach responded with a dominant 6-0 win over Shakhtar. Alassane Plea's hat trick and one assist insured the Bundesliga side a win. They will look to continue their winning ways in front of goal as the team has scored 10 goals on 35 shots, leading the UCL in shooting percentage with 28.6%. Look for Plea and Marcus Thuram to continue their offensive threat.

Shakhtar: The Ukranian side got a hot start in Champions League after picking up a win and a draw in the group against Real Madrid and Inter Milan. After their worst ever home defeat in European Competition, Shakhtar are looking to make it seven games unbeaten away from home (3-3-0) in European competition for the first time ever. Manor Solomon is the first player to score in three consecutive away appearances for the club in the Champions League and will need to have another if Shakhtar are to stay relevant in the group.

Prediction

Monchengladbach stay hot and pick up another win against Shakhtar Pick: Gladbach 2, Shakhtar 0