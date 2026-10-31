Only two matchdays remain in the Apertura portion of the Liga MX season as everyone is chasing Club America, who are first on 28 points with a game in hand still to play. With the most goals scored in the league, America are back to their best, but that will also make their match against fifth-place Toluca an interesting one. Toluca are the reigning champions, but, due to a mixture of injuries and bad luck, have seen the squad slip from where they'd expect to be.

They're healthy now, so it'll be a great chance for them to show that they're still among the contenders as the playoffs loom, but they aren't the only side in need of that. Monterrey are currently in a playoff position by the skin of their teeth despite the spending that brought Hugo Cuypers and Diego Rossi to the club; the attack has only been a mid-table effort, while the defense has also struggled. Monterrey are one of the most successful clubs in Liga MX history, so missing the playoffs would be a shock, but it's also a very real possibility as they face Club Tijuana.

Tijuana have struggled while teenage phenom Gilberto Mora has been out with an injury, but this is a very winnable game for the club and one that could push them as high as fifth depending on how things shake out. It's always a fascinating race to the Liga MX playoffs since the season is such a short one, but that can also make for surprises such as Monterrey missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016 if things don't go their way.

How to watch Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana, odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio BBVA -- Monterrey, Mexico

TV: ABC | Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Odds: Monterrey -175; Draw +320; Club Tijuana +420

Liga MX Schedule and Results

All times Eastern.

Friday Oct. 30

Juárez 3, Querétaro 1

Atlético San Luis 0, Atlas 1

Puebla 1, Pumas UNAM 2

Saturday, Oct. 31

Pachuca vs. Tigres UNAL 7 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana, 9:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atlante, 9:07 p.m.

Club América vs. Toluca, 11:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Nov. 1