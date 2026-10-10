If at the beginning of the season you were told that Monterrey and Club America would face off more than halfway through the season, it'd be safe to assume that it's a top of the table clash. And to be fair, Club America are holding up their end of the bargain, but this season can't have been worse for Monterrey as they sit two points outside of a playoff place despite significant investment in the team as the hole of German Berterame looms in attack.

How to watch Club America vs. Monterrey, odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico

Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Odds: Club America +183; Draw +390; Monterrey +370

Monterrey dipped into Major League Soccer to bolster their attack with Hugo Cuypers and Diego Rossi, but while they aren't having major scoring woes, the defense hasn't been up to par compared to those around them, leading to only one win in their last five matches. In July, a change was made with Maties Almeyda coming in to hopefully shift the attack, but even that hasn't helped kick the team into gear. This team hasn't missed the playoffs since 2016, but their streak is very much at risk of coming to an end and this won't be an easy game facing Club America.

Given the strength of their opposition, it's hard to view this as a match that Monterrey will win, but they do need it for team morale. America have been on a roll, only losing one of their last five matches, and even the attack has found a groove with Henry Martin scoring a hat trick last time out against Necaxa. If he's back to his best, then Club America will be hard to stop no matter what comes their way. Guillermo Almada has entered and stabilized the side, turning America back into the force that they're expected to be, and they have the best goal difference in the league to show for it, just edging Toluca at plus 11. IT's quite a test for Monterey, but if they want to get back into the playoffs, beating a team like Club America is a requirement.