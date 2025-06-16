Inter will kick off their 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup two weeks after the disappointment of the 5-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG. In the meantime, it seems everything has changed at the Italian club as former manager Simone Inzaghi joined Al-Hilal that will also play in the same tournament, while the Nerazzurri have appointed former club legend Cristian Chivu as their new head coach. Monterrey, on the other hand, have also appointed a new manager as Domenec Torrent took charge of the Rayados and will make his debut against Inter. The two teams will later face River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds in the remaining two games of the group stage.

Inter forward Mehdi Taremi will not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup this week due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to the Associated Press. Taremi remains in Tehran after flights out of Iran were grounded following a series of military strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Monterrey vs. Inter, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 17 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 17 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl Stadium -- Pasadena, California

: Rose Bowl Stadium -- Pasadena, California Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Monterrey +425; Draw +333; Inter -175

Possible lineups

Monterrey XI: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Jorge Rodriguez, Sergio Ramos, Gerardo Arteaga; Fidel Ambriz, Chavez; Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales, Jesus Corona; German Berterame.

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Davide Frattesi, Petar Sucic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

Player to watch

Lautaro Martinez, Inter -- The Argentinian striker and team captain has been outstanding this season so far but he comes from the big disappointment of the Champions League's final defeat against PSG. It's clear that the opening match of the World Cup will tell us more about the status of the Italian side, but Lautaro's leadership will become a key factor to drive the team now coached by Cristian Chivu.

Storyline to watch

Can Inter react after the UCL final? The Italian team are still in shock after the Champions League final and despite the managerial change there are some doubts about the team's status and if they are able to recover after losing two Champions League finals in two years. Chivu is also an inexperienced manager, despite his past at the club as a player, as he only coached 13 Serie A matches with Parma this season, and he's now expected to succeed in the short time at Inter.

Prediction

Considering some injuries and the disappointment of the Champions League final, Monterrey can take advantage of this moment and score some key points ahead of the knockout stages. Pick: Monterrey 1, Inter 1.

