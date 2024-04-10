While Inter Miami will head to Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg behind by a goal on aggregate, they could be in for a boost as Lionel Messi finally returned to the pitch over the weekend against the Colorado Rapids and he'll be needed in Mexico. After a loss in the first leg, the Herons will not only have to win the match but potentially they'll also have to overturn Monterrey's advantage in away goals in the case of a tie. With David Ruiz suspended and Federico Redondo injured, Tata Martino will have tough decisions in midfield while Robert Taylor could also miss the match.

In the Concacaf Champions League, matches are defined by stars and if Messi and Luis Suarez shine brighter than Brandon Vazquez and German Berterame, the Herons will advance to the next round -- it's that simple even with their defensive concerns.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, April 10 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 10 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio BBVA -- Guadalupe, Mexico

: Estadio BBVA -- Guadalupe, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Monterrey -111; Draw +230; Inter Miami +235

Storylines

Monterrey: While the Mexican side dominated the first leg, it took Miami going down to 10 men for things to really turn in their favor. Rayados being in their home stadium will help but it'll also be interesting to see how off-the-pitch things impact it as well.

Monterrey reportedly filed a complaint to Concacaf due to Messi's conduct in a verbal altercation with their head coach Fernando Ortiz following the first leg after the Monterrey coach suggested that the game would be called in Miami's favor. Now in the second leg, tensions will only be higher so everyone will have to keep their cool to avoid further red cards.

Inter Miami: Pushed to their limits due to suspensions and injuries, this is match that will test just how much Messi can pull the Herons out of. Winning the competition would net a place in the Club World Cup but if Miami can't go into Mexico and push for a victory, it will show just how far MLS has to go as a league to truly catch Liga MX.

Prediction

Miami will score a quick opener but Monterrey's depth will put the match out of reach late.. Pick: Monterrey 2, Inter Miami 1