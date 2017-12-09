Monterrey vs. Tigres live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Liga MX final on TV, stream online

Everything is on the line in the second leg

Tigres and Monterrey battle it out for the Liga MX crown in the second leg of the Apertura final on Sunday. The first leg on Thursday saw both teams score just a goal a piece and receive a red card, and now everything is on the line in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
TV: Univision and Univision Deportes 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tigres return home and take the trophy with a thumping second-half showing. Tigres 3, Monterrey 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

