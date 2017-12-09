Monterrey vs. Tigres live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Liga MX final on TV, stream online

Tigres and Monterrey battle it out for the Liga MX crown in the second leg of the Apertura final on Sunday. The first leg on Thursday saw both teams score just a goal a piece and receive a red card, and now everything is on the line in this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

TV: Univision and Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tigres return home and take the trophy with a thumping second-half showing. Tigres 3, Monterrey 1.