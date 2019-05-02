Monterrey vs. Tigres: Rayados win CONCACAF Champions League in wild and emotional battle

Monterrey won the CONCACAF Champions League for the fourth time in club history on Wednesday night while preventing rival Tigres from its first international title. After a 1-0 win at Tigres in the first leg, the two teams drew 1-1 at Monterrey though things got pretty intense late on. Nicolas Sanchez, who headed home the winner in the first leg, scored again for his team. The defender finished a penalty kick in the first half for what would be the clinching goal:

In what was an intense match, it was just as puzzling. Just like in the first leg, Tigres coach Tuca Ferretti had star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac on the bench. With 100 goals for the club, it was tough to understand why a player of his ability wasn't on the field. He had been dealing with an injury, but he was available for both legs. And late on he scored this absolutely brilliant goal to pull his team closer to a comeback:

Tigres needed just one more goal, but Marcelo Barovero did what he needed to in goal to help his team take home the coveted trophy against their biggest rival. This title was Monterrey's first in the competition since 2013, which was the last of three straight.

Tigres have now lost in the final in 2016, 2017 and 2019.