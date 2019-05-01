Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: CONCACAF Champions League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The CONCACAF Champions League will be decided on Wednesday night in the final's second leg as rivals Tigres and Monterrey face off. Last week's first leg saw Monterrey go on the road and earn a well-deserved 1-0 victory thanks to a Nicolas Sanchez header. That win puts the host potentially 90 minutes away from yet another title, and even a draw in this match will be enough to win. Tigres is forced to score to have any chance of coming back and claiming the crown.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

CONCACAF Champions League final: Monterrey vs. Tigres

Date : Wednesday, May 1



: Wednesday, May 1 Time : 10 p.m. ET



: 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio BBVA Bancomer



: Estadio BBVA Bancomer TV channel : Univision Deportes



: Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Monterrey: The first leg performance was a fine one, but this club could have won by more. They'll take the victory though and will be confident in finishing the job at home. Expect Rayados to go forward and look to score to mount the pressure on Tigres instead of sitting back and looking to park the bus. This team's attack has scored in 12 of its last 14 games.

Tigres: Up against it now, Tigres must show more than in the first leg. Andre-Pierre Gignac didn't start the first leg, but you can expect him to start here. The French striker has 100 goals in 159 games for the club, and his physical play and ability to create something out of nothing will be key.

Monterrey vs. Tigres prediction

Tigres manages to score, but Monterrey matches them blow for blow to take home the title with a draw.

Pick: Monterrey