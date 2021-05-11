After Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw away at Stade Rennais on Sunday, there are two matches left to prevent Lille OSC from winning the Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino's men must hope that LOSC drop points against AS Saint-Etienne or Angers SCO if they are to avoid losing out in the league. As if that was not bad enough, they are not even guaranteed Coupe de France success with a tricky semifinal away at Montpellier HSC this Wednesday ahead of a potential final against AS Monaco. Can Les Parisiens save their season in the coming days?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, May. 12 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de la Mosson -- Montpellier, France

TV: beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: MHSC +600; Draw +400; PSG -300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

MHSC:

Eighth in Ligue 1 and too far adrift to break into the top five, Montpellier have little left to play for in the league and coach Michel Der Zakarian is leaving at the end of this season with Laurent Batlles expected to take over from newly promoted ESTAC Troyes of the City Football Group. Could La Paillade give their outgoing coach a parting gift in trophy form? To do so, they will have to raise their game after a favorable semi-final run against largely lower league opponents.

PSG:

Out of Europe and three points adrift with only six to play for in Ligue 1, the situation is starting to look a little desperate in Paris. Neymar has extended his contract, but Kylian Mbappe has been missed and Pochettino will hope to welcome him back here. Can he save PSG's campaign, though? It might be too late for that, unless Lille slip up. A Monaco giant killing by Rumilly would help too, if they can make it past Montpellier first.

Prediction

PSG to edge past and into the final where they will meet Monaco. Pick: Montpellier 1-2 PSG.