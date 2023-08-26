Serie A returns Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Empoli @ Monza
- Current Records: Empoli 0-0-1, Monza 0-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: U-Power Stadium
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Monza will be playing in front of their home fans against Empoli at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at U-Power Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.
Monza had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Inter on Saturday.
Empoli's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Verona by a score of 1-0. The Blues didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Monza is expected to win their second game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 6-3-4 record as favorites last season. Monza fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $2,347.56. On the other hand, Empoli was 4-11-15 as the underdog last season.
Monza beat Empoli by a goal in their previous matchup back in March, winning 2-1. Will the White and Reds repeat their success, or do the Blues have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Monza is a solid favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -109 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.