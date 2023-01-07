Inter Milan will try to continue their winning ways when they face A.C. Monza the the first-ever meeting between the two clubs on Saturday on Paramount+. Lautaro Martinez, Romelo Lukaku and Inter Milan's offense will continue to dominate the competition coming out of the World Cup break, defeating first-place Napoli 1-0 on Wednesday for their fifth straight win. Meanwhile, the home team is looking to get back into the win column after drawing with Fiorentina 1-1 on Wednesday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Brianteo in Monza is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Monza vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -185 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +475 underdog. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get seven days free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Monza

Monza vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, January 7

Monza vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monza vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Monza vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -145 payout. Since these two clubs have never faced each other before, it's difficult to say how this one will shake out, even though Inter sit at third on the Italian Serie A table and Monza are 15th. The expert does note, however, that both teams are scoring plenty of goals, so this should be a pretty offense-heavy matchup.

"Inter Milan have scored 35 goals in league play this season, the second-best mark in Serie A," Sutton told SportsLine. "However, Inter have also conceded 22 goals this season, the most of any team ranked 10th or better in the Serie A table. In addition, Monza have scored two or more goals in three of their last four home games and they've found the back of the net in nine of their last 11 league fixtures overall." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with seven days free.