Italian Serie A action resumes on Friday with a match between Monza and Juventus. The Bianconeri are second in the Italian Serie A table and are undefeated over their last five league matches, tallying four wins and one draw before the international break. They visit a Monza side that sits ninth in the table with one win and three draws over their last five domestic matches and they have tough to beat at home.

Kickoff from Stadio Brianteo in Monza is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Monza vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

The match will be streamed on Paramount+.

How to watch Juventus vs. Monza

Monza vs. Juventus date: Friday, Dec. 1

Monza vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monza vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Monza vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. Neither team has given up many goals this season, with Monza conceding 12 in 13 league matches and Juventus giving up only eight in that same span. The Under has hit in seven of Juventus' last eight domestic matches, as well as five of Monza's last six matches at home.

Additionally, Monza is unbeaten at Stadio Brianteo this season. Over their last three home matches, they tallied a 3-0 win against Salernitana and 1-1 draws against Udinese and Torino respectfully. Stream the game here.

