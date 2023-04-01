Monza will take on Lazio at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at U-Power Stadium. Monza are 9-7-11 overall and 5-4-5 at home, while Lazio are 15-7-5 overall and 7-4-2 on the road. Monza can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 4-4-8 in that position. Lazio have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 8-7-3 when expecting a win.

The latest Lazio vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +108 favorites (risk $100 to win $108) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza the +275 underdog. A draw Is priced at +220, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Monza vs. Lazio date: April 2nd

Monza vs. Lazio time: 9 a.m. ET

What you need to know about Monza

Monza haven't lost a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Saturday, March 18. Monza and Cremonese finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw. The draw left Monza with a 9-7-11 record in Serie A play.

Monza have conceded more than one goal just once in their last six league games. Raffaele Palladino's men entered the weekend ranked 13th in the Serie A standings, comfortably above the relegation zone. Monza have scored 32 goals in 27 league matches, while conceding 37 times.

What you need to know about Lazio

Meanwhile, Lazio's last game before the international break was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. Lazio won by a goal and slipped past Roma 1-0. The result kept Lazio happy, as they haven't lost a league game since February 11th. The win bumped their season record up to 15-7-5.

Lazio's been able to secure those positive results thanks to their disciplined defense. In fact, Lazio features one of the stiffest backlines in Serie A, having conceded just 19 goals this season. Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni are also lethal in front of goal, with both players combining for 18 goals and seven assists in league play.

