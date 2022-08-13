The 2022-23 Italian Serie A season kicks off with a full schedule on Saturday including what should be a very interesting matchup between A.C. Monza and Torino F.C. on Paramount+. Torino finished No. 10 on the Serie A table last season after seeing a mixed of results, and enters Saturday's match after seeing ups and downs in preseason play. Meanwhile, Monza enters the season-opener with a fresh slate since they have been promoted from Serie B and will be playing their first-ever Serie A match. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Monza vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Monza as the +155 favorite (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +180 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Monza vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Torino to draw no bet for a -120 payout. The expert notes that while sportsbooks are favoring Monza at home in their first Serie A match, the more experienced Torino club has an edge. The visitors also won their last five away games last season, so playing in another team's stadium won't intimidate them.



"The home crowd will certainly be buzzing early, but if Torino can keep its shape defensively for the first 25-35 minutes, I expect Il Toro to settle in and use their experience to pull out a result on the road," Sutton told SportsLine.

