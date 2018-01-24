More Neymar drama? New report now suggests a Real Madrid transfer could happen

It appears as if Neymar's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could already be turning sour.

Neymar arrived from Barcelona this past summer in the most expensive transfer in soccer history. He's had a fine start statistically at the Parc de Princes, scoring 24 goals in 23 matches, including a four-goal performance, but he may not be liking his time there.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar isn't a fan of Ligue 1's physical play and has expressed doubts over his venture in france, creating rumors that he could be interested in a move to Real Madrid.

Add that unhappiness to some friction, and there are reasons why Neymar could want out.

This all started early on in the season, when club legend and star striker Edinson Cavani appeared to have an issue with each other over penalty kick duties. It has resulted in several uncomfortable instances:





And it happened again earlier in the month. Cavani was taken down in the box, and guess who went to take the ball and the penalty kick?

As you can see in the video allow, Neymar heard boos from the home fans and they chanted Cavani's name during the penalty kick:

What's next?

So what's next? The player hasn't come out to say he wants to leave. All of the speculation is still a bit premature, but there is no question things have gotten a bit rocky. Neymar abruptly wanted out of Barcelona and got his wish, and if things continue like this, he could want out again. But as for now, he's just a frustrated superstar player getting used to playing in a new league. More goals and more trophies should help him settle in just fine.