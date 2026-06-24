Morocco vs. Haiti odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 21-12 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Wednesday with Matchday 3 for Group C. Haiti have dropped their first two games and have been eliminated from advancing regardless of the outcome in this match. Morocco, meanwhile, beat Scotland and had a draw against Brazil, putting them in position to advance with a win or a draw. They remain alive to win the group as well, pending Brazil's outcome against Scotland.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The latest Haiti vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Morocco at -600 (risk $600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Haiti at +1500 and a draw at +600. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Haiti vs. Morocco picks, check out the Morocco vs. Haiti predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also 21-12-2 (+297) on his World Cup picks entering Wednesday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Morocco vs. Haiti and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Haiti vs. Morocco:

Morocco vs. Haiti 90-minute money line Morocco -600, Haiti +1500, Draw +600 Morocco vs. Haiti over/under: 3.5 goals Morocco vs. Haiti spread: Morocco -2.5 (+146) Morocco vs. Haiti picks: See picks at SportsLine Morocco vs. Haiti streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Morocco vs. Haiti predictions

After examining Haiti vs. Morocco from every angle, Eimer is going on total goals. He recommends it at both 2.5 (-188) and 3.5 (+140). With goal differential potentially coming into play for Morocco, they are incentivized to put as large of a number on the score sheet as possible. "There will be no mercy in a match like this with Morocco having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes, and their strikers Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz expected to play to as close as 90 minutes as possible," Eimer said.

Haiti, meanwhile, could find opportunities on the counter-attack and they can take some risks, given that they don't have anything on the line in this match. See Eimer's best bets for Haiti vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Haiti vs. Morocco at FanDuel here:

How to make Morocco vs. Haiti picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in three best bets, including one that returns nearly +200. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Haiti vs. Morocco? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Morocco vs. Haiti, all from expert on a 21-12 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.