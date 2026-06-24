Morocco vs. Haiti live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Morocco will face Haiti on the last matchday of the World Cup group phase. The African side are currently tied on points with Brazil after the two opening games as they drew against the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti before winning 1-0 against Scotland. They enter the final match of the first phase level on points with Brazil, trailing the group leaders only on goal difference. As a result, they need to boost their goal tally against Haiti, who have already been eliminated and appear to be the weakest side in Group C, while Brazil meet Scotland. A victory over Haiti would not only secure Morocco's place in the round of 32, but could also see them finish as winners of one of the toughest groups at the World Cup. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

How to watch Morocco vs. Haiti

Date: Wednesday, June 24 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, United States

TV: FS1 (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Morocco -581; Draw +619; Haiti +1500

Morocco vs. Haiti predicted starting lineups

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Josue Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Morocco vs. Haiti pick, prediction

Morocco have been one of the standout teams of the tournament so far, and a victory in their final group-stage match would secure their place in the knockout rounds. They could also finish atop Group C, although their final position will depend not only on their own result against Haiti but also on the outcome of the other group fixture between Brazil and Scotland. Pick: Morocco 3, Haiti 0.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.