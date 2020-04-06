Mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola dies after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City announced on Monday that coach Pep Guardiola's mother died after contracting the coronavirus. Dolors Sala Carrio was 82 years old and passed away in Barcelona. The club made the announcement on Twitter.

The club stated the following:

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old . Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.

It's devastating news for Guardiola's family and another sign of the seriousness of this illness. As of Monday morning, there were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the virus in the world with nearly 65,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

In March, Guardiola donated €1 million to help fight the virus outbreak, according to BBC Sport. The money was to go to purchasing medical equipment and protective material for hospital workers. Guardiola, 49, has been Manchester City's manager since 2016.

The Premier League suspended play last month after most other leagues had already done so, and there is no timetable yet on a possible return to action to finish the 2019-20 season.

City's rival club, Manchester United, expressed its condolences on Twitter. United posted a tweet saying, "Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited."