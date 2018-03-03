Mourinho confirms Ibrahimovic leaving United as Galaxy have discussions about him

It appears as if Zlatan Ibrahimovic's days in Manchester are numbered, as has been obvious for some time. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said at a press conference on Friday that he expects the veteran striker to leave the club this summer, and at least one MLS club is actively having talks about signing him, according to a league source.

"For Zlatan, we all think it's his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop," said Mourinho. "I think he won the right of choosing his life and his future - he's such an amazing player with such an amazing career that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons that he could, and should, have with us."

A league source tells CBS Sports, citing conversations with those involved with player personnel, that the Los Angeles Galaxy are having discussions about signing Ibra.

That's a move that could come this summer on a free transfer and allow the Galaxy to make some noise in a market that's been dominated in recent months by LAFC.

Ibrahimovic has long been linked with MLS and could even be a target for Liga MX when you look at the league's recent track record of signing important players who were in Europe, though none are at the level of Ibrahimovic. Consider the additions made by Tigres with Eduardo Vargas and Andre-Pierre Gignac, showing the growing appeal the league has with players looking for something new.

But if he does go to MLS, clubs like the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC make sense while David Beckham's Miami franchise also seems like a distinct possibility. The two know each other well, with Beckham and Ibrahimovic having played together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibra hasn't been shy to speak about how much he likes visiting the United States, so Miami could be a huge splash signing for Becks.

For now, the Galaxy seem like the frontrunner, as has been reported for some time.

MLS has shifted away in recent years from signing as many players in the late stages of their career as they have in the past, however. As Matthew Doyle of MLSSoccer.com points out, only one of the last 32 designated players have been over the age of 30, with over half being under 26 years of age.

Ibra, of course, is 36 and turns 37 in October. But he's a physical specimen unrivaled by most and has the potential to keep playing if he can stay healthy. Last April he sufered a severe knee injury and returned in November before picking up another injury.