Mourinho says Manchester United is interested in signing Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is a target for the Red Devils if the Welshman is available, according to ESPNFC.

A day before the two clubs meet in Macedonia in the UEFA Super Cup, the Portuguese manager said he hasn't even really thought about signing him but would be interested.

"Well if [Bale is] playing tomorrow, no I wouldn't think of that, it's because he's in the coach's plans and the club's plans, because he also has that motivation to continue at Real Madrid," Mourinho said. "So I haven't even thought about the possibility.

"If he is not in the club's plans, that -- with the arrival of another player -- would mean he was on his way out. I will try to be waiting for him on the other side and fight with other coaches that would want him on their team."

Linked with a move to Manchester United quite some time, this could be the summer Bale moves on, especially if Real secures the services of Kylian Mbappe. But this is confirmation that Mourinho will at least keep an eye on the situation, feeling as if he'll get the answer with Bale's role on Tuesday.