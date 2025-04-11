Twelve Serie A players are currently under investigation in a new probe into illegal betting on sports other than soccer, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, among them American star Weston McKennie. The events occurred prior to 2023, so before both Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina player Nicolo Fagioli served their suspension for illegal betting. The two players, according to the Milan investigators, acted as collectors for the gamblers and were "remunerated with bonuses on their gaming accounts."

McKennie, former Juventus star Angel Di Maria and Atalanta winger Raoul Bellanova are also among the names being investigated for having played on illegal betting and poker platforms, as Corriere della Sera and other news outlets reported in Italy. While Fagioli and Tonali are being investigated for a charge that also concerns "advertising" while the others are being investigated as "mere gamblers." According to the investigation led by the Prosecutors of Milan, the players paid "their gambling debts with bank transfers to a jewelry store, pretending to buy Rolexes and other luxury watches."

"Money was poured by numerous Serie A players into the pockets of two operators of illegal online betting platforms (Tommaso De Giacomo and Patrick Fizzera). According to investigators, these two were assisted by three managers (Antonio Scinocca, Antonio Parise, and Andrea Piccini) of a Milan jewelry store used as an ingenious "bank" to covertly settle betting accounts," the Italian paper reports.

The players were extended credit by the illegal betting organizers, but when the debt was too big, they were directed to the jewelry store where they "would seemingly pay for Rolexes and other luxury watches with fully traceable bank transfers. However, the watches remained in the store at the disposal of the organizers, while the athletes were left with only with an invoice issued for the simulated purchase."

The investigators will now continue their work, but the Milan Prosecutor's Office will also forward the case files regarding the investigation to the Federal Prosecutor's Office of the Italian FA (FIGC) concerning sporting matters and potential disciplinary sanctions. According to Italian news agency ANSA, "from a criminal standpoint, the footballers face minimal risk and can resolve the matter by paying a fine. The most significant reviews will come from sporting justice."