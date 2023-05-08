After waiting for 33 years, Napoli fans could finally celebrate their 2022-23 Scudetto with Luciano Spalletti's team at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After scoring the winning penalty in a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina, Victor Osimhen, celebrated with all his teammates in front of the fans who attended the clash at the Stadio Maradona.

Napoli fans were hoping to celebrate last week when Napoli met Salernitana but after the 1-1 draw they had to wait until the game they played on Thursday away to Udinese to officially clinch their third ever Serie A title. On Sunday the team played back at home in Naples for the first time as champions, and the party really got started.

After the final whistle of Sunday's game, the whole team and the members of the staff were celebrated by the crowd, with all the players announced one by one. In particular, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen received the most intense applause, as they are widely considered the two most talented players of this squad.

Coach Luciano Spalletti was also introduced and greeted by the fans, as the manager won his first ever Serie A title after coaching Udinese, Empoli, AS Roma and Inter. Spalletti became the third ever coach to win a title with Napoli after Ottavio Bianchi and Alberto Bigon.

After the celebrations of the team, some members of the staff were also introduced, like Tommaso Starace, the kitman of the club, who is a real legend inside the dressing room and a close friend with a lot of players. Starace, an historical figure of Napoli, is considered the only person to win the three titles, as he was part of the staff also when Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the team. Look at the reaction when he was called up on the pitch:

Napoli fans could also see the musical performances of some city idols like before concluding the ceremony. However, the celebrations for the 2022-23 title are not over yet, up next Napoli fans are now waiting for the last game of the season against Sampdoria when the Serie A trophy will be officially delivered to the club.