Napoli, Celtic, Sevilla, Nice Champions League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
Five teams will book their spots in the Round of 16
Five teams will move on to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday after five of the 10 playoffs ties conclude with the second leg.
Here's how you can watch the matches:
Schedule and TV
11:30 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Celtic (0-5), FS2
2:45 p.m. ET
Nice vs. Napoli (0-2), FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Sevilla vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1), FS2
Maribor vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva (1-2), ESPN3
Rijeka vs. Olympiakos (1-2), ESPN3
