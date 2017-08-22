Napoli, Celtic, Sevilla, Nice Champions League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Five teams will book their spots in the Round of 16

Five teams will move on to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday after five of the 10 playoffs ties conclude with the second leg. 

Here's how you can watch the matches:

Schedule and TV

11:30 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Celtic (0-5), FS2

2:45 p.m. ET
Nice vs. Napoli (0-2), FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Sevilla vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1), FS2
Maribor vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva (1-2), ESPN3
Rijeka vs. Olympiakos (1-2), ESPN3

Live Streams

Fox Sports Go
Watch ESPN

