Napoli, Celtic, Sevilla, Nice Champions League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Five teams will move on to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday after five of the 10 playoffs ties conclude with the second leg.

Here's how you can watch the matches:

Schedule and TV

11:30 a.m. ET

Astana vs. Celtic (0-5), FS2

2:45 p.m. ET

Nice vs. Napoli (0-2), FS1 and ESPN Deportes

Sevilla vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (2-1), FS2

Maribor vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva (1-2), ESPN3

Rijeka vs. Olympiakos (1-2), ESPN3

Live Streams

Fox Sports Go

Watch ESPN