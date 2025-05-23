Napoli manager Antonio Conte made history on Friday as his team was crowned Italian Serie A champions thanks to a 2-0 home victory in the final game of the 2024-25 season against a Cagliari side that officially avoided relegation the previous weekend.

With Friday's victory in Naples, Conte became the first manager to win the Scudetto with three different teams. The Italian manager won three Serie A titles with Juventus (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and one with Inter during the 2020-21 season before the 2024-25 title with Napoli. It's worth noting, former Italian manager Fabio Capello was able to win with three different teams, but his Scudetto titles with Juventus were revoked after the Calciopoli scandal. As it stands, no manager in the history of the league has won with more than two different clubs until now.

Capello won, as a manager, four Serie A titles with AC Milan (1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96) before winning a historical Scudetto with AS Roma during the 2000-01 season. When he moved to Juventus in 2004, he was able to win two Serie A titles in two years. However, after the Calciopoli scandal, both titles were revoked: the 2005-06 title was assigned to Inter, while the one from the season before was simply revoked.

The Calciopoli scandal was a big thunderstorm that affected Italian soccer and some of the biggest clubs in the summer of 2006, a few weeks before Italy won the 2006 World Cup against France in the Berlin final. Juventus were the biggest club involved as the Bianconeri were later relegated to the Italian second division after proof emerged of clubs who were selecting favorable referees for their own matches.

Antonio Conte wasn't part of that team, as he retired from professional soccer at the end of the 2003-04 season, a few weeks before Capello was appointed as Juve coach. On Friday, Conte made history by officially becoming the first manager to win the Serie A titles with three different clubs.