Napoli manager Antonio Conte can make history on Friday as Napoli are set to be crowned Serie A champions if they win their last home game of the 2024-25 season against Cagliari, which officially avoided relegation last weekend. If the Azzurri win on Friday, it won't matter what Inter do against Como, as Napoli have a one-point margin over the Nerazzurri.

If Napoli and Inter end their 38-game seasons with the same point total, a playoff final will decide the 2024-25 Serie A winner on Monday, in an unprecedented showdown which might take place in the same week Inter will face PSG in the 2024-25 Champions League final in Munich on May 31.

If Conte wins the title, the Italian manager would make history as he would become the first ever manager to win the Scudetto with three different teams.

Conte, as of today, has won three Serie A titles with Juventus (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and one Serie A title with Inter during the 2020-21 season. No manager in the history of the league has won with more than two clubs so far, and that would boost Conte's case as one of the best coaches in the world.

However, former Italian manager Fabio Capello was able to win with three different teams, but his Scudetto titles with Juventus were revoked after the Calciopoli scandal.

Capello won, as a manager, four Serie A titles with AC Milan (1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96) before winning a historical Scudetto with AS Roma during the 2000-01 season. When he moved to Juventus in 2004, he was able to win two Serie A titles in two years. However, after the Calciopoli scandal, both titles were revoked, assigning the 2005-06 to Inter, while the one from the season before was simply revoked.

The Calciopoli scandal was a big thunderstorm that affected Italian soccer and some of the biggest clubs in the summer of 2006, a few weeks before Italy won the 2006 World Cup against France in the Berlin final.

Juventus were the biggest club involved as the Bianconeri were later relegated to the Italian second division after proof emerged of clubs who were selecting favorable referees for their own matches.

Antonio Conte wasn't part of that team, as he retired from professional soccer at the end of the 2003-04 season, a few weeks before Capello was appointed by the Bianconeri. On Friday, Conte can make history by officially becoming the first manager to win the Serie A titles with three different clubs.

How to watch: Matchday 38

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 23

Como vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 24

Bologna vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 25

Atalanta vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)