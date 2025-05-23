Napoli have won the 2024-25 Serie A title, after the Azzurri were able to win against Cagliari on Friday in one of the most dramatic matchdays in the recent years. The Azzurri won their fourth ever Serie A title, the second one after the Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli have won the 2024-25 Serie A Scudetto, after victories in 1986-87, 1989-90 and the one won under manager Luciano Spalletti during the 2022-23 season. This year, the Azzurri were able to win after an exciting comeback in the second part of the season, as Simone Inzaghi's Inter lost the advantage in the last weeks when they also had to face a challenging Champions League run as the Nerazzurri will now face PSG in the final on May 31 in Munich. The final victory came Friday thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku in a 2-0 win against Cagliari.

This is the second Serie A title in three years for the team coached by Antonio Conte, who was able to turn things around quickly at the club after Napoli missed European qualification during the 2023-24 season. Conte won the Scudetto in his first year at the club, his fifth one as a manager after winning three in a row at Juventus from 2012 to 2014 and then the one at Inter during the 2020-21 season, making him the only manager in the history of the league to win with three different teams.

It was a challenging season for both Conte and Napoli, as the Italian team went through some big changes not only in the summer 2024, but also in the January transfer window, when Napoli decided to sell their star, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG in the middle of the season for around $75 million. Despite the big setback, Napoli decided to not replace Kvaratskhelia in the winter transfer window and they will wait for the summer to sign the next winger of the team. A decision that left the same Conte disappointed, as the Italian manager underlined multiple times over the season.

When Conte was appointed in the summer 2024 after a challenging season, Napoli ended up ninth in the 2023-24 Serie A standings and failed to qualify for the European tournaments. Despite that, Conte believed this team could replicate the success of the year before when they won the title but had to face with some big issues in the roster. The starting ,striker Victor Osimhen decided to leave Napoli in the summer 2024, but the club had to loan him out to Galatasaray after the summer deadline day as they were not able to reach an agreement with any club over the summer. While the Osimhen topic will be back soon, Napoli signed former Chelsea and Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who went back to work alongside Conte after winning the Serie A title with Inter in 2021.

Conte demanded some changes in the summer and the club signed also Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino for $30 million, David Neres from Benfica for $25 million and especially Scott McTominay from Manchester United, who immediately became the most crucial player in the team, as he scored 12 goals in 34 matches. While the future of Conte at the club is in doubt, and there's a big chance to see him back at Juventus after the FIFA Club World Cup, Napoli can now celebrate one of the most exciting successes in their history before sitting down with their coach to discuss the future. Now, it's only time to celebrate.