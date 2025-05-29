Less than a week ago it seemed over between Napoli and Antonio Conte with Massimiliano Allegri ready to join the Azzurri, but things can change quickly in soccer, and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has announced Conte will stay in charge at the club after winning the 2024-25 Serie A title.

Conte has a contract running until the summer of 2027 and Juventus wanted to appoint him this summer. The Italian coach, after some days of reflection, decided to stay in charge at Napoli and won't leave the Serie A champions, a few days after winning the 2024-25 title.

De Laurentiis, after meeting both Conte and sport director Giovanni Manna on Thursday, wrote on X: "We keep going, stronger together".

According to multiple reports, De Laurentiis spoke with Conte about the future plans at the club, which will also involve former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to join the Italian team in the coming days as a free agent.

Conte has decided to turn down the offer coming from Juventus, his former club where he was captain as a player before becoming their manager from 2011 to 2014. They wanted to sign him again after sacking Thiago Motta in March 2025. Juventus will now have to look elsewhere for a new manager, and at the same time, the Bianconeri have also decided to sack sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, according to Sky Italy.

The decision of Conte also had an affect on the future of other managers, as Massimiliano Allegri is expected to join AC Milan where he will sign a two-year deal with an option for a further season. Allegri was widely considered as the main option for Napoli in case of a departure of Antonio Conte, but he's now set to make a comeback at the club he coached from 2010 to 2014.