The news was already in the air for weeks, but it's now confirmed that Luciano Spalletti won't be the Napoli coach next season. Both the owner of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, and the Italian manager have confirmed that the two sides will part ways after winning the 2022-23 Serie A title. The Serie A season wraps up this weekend with Napoli facing Sampdoria.

"Sometimes in life, we break up due to too much love," Spalletti said on Monday. "Now I'm not able to give everything Napoli deserves. I need to rest. I feel tired. I need to take a break for a bit. I won't coach Napoli or other teams. I'll take one year off."

Spalletti, after managing Empoli, Udinese, AS Roma, Zenit and Inter, won his first Serie A title this season at Napoli. The Italian coach was appointed in summer 2021 after his deal with Inter expired and under his management, Napoli qualified for the Champions League group stage in his first season and won the Scudetto his second year in charge, claiming it for the first time since 1990.

"He is a free man," De Laurentiis said on "Che tempo che fa" over the weekend. "When someone comes to you and tells you that after all he has done his best and a cycle of life has ended, what do you do? Do you oppose it? He told me he would prefer to have a gap year. He gave me a lot, I thank him and wish him the best. He's a great person and a great coach. Now it's only right that he continues to do what he loves, I'll respect his choice despite the contract."

Napoli triggered the extension clause in the contract of Spalletti until the summer of 2024 just last month.

Napoli are already working to appoint the new head coach, with multiple names already mentioned to replace Spalletti, such as Luis Enrique, Antonio Conte or Thiago Motta. A new summer revolution is about to start.