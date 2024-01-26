Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis responded tor Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's interview with CBS Sports Golazo Network Morning Footy about his future plans and said that he "already knew" about the future of Osimhen. The words of the striker created a lot of noise in recent days, raising doubts about his imminent future at the club.

During the interview, Osimhen said, "At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn't go so well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

Osimhen is one of the icons of the current Napoli roster and last December he signed a new deal with the Italian side until 2026 which includes a release clause of around $143 million. After some talks, the two sides have agreed to extend the contract for a further season, increasing the salary but also adding a release clause in the deal, which will allow European clubs to trigger it if they want to sign the striker in the summer. De Laurentiis was asked about his opinion after the interview of Osimhen and he admitted, "We knew it from the last summer. Our talks took some time, but we knew that at the end that he would end up at Real Madrid, PSG or one English club."

He was also asked about the new coach, as current caretaker manager Walter Mazzarri will leave Napoli at the end of the season, after taking the job to replace Rudi Garcia back in November. Some rumors suggested also the name of former AS Roma Jose Mourinho, but De Laurentiis denied the possible appointment of the Special One.

"Mourinho is not part of our plans. He has nothing to do with Napoli. He was at Roma, now he is free but he cannot go anywhere else in Italy in the current season. He will coach outside Italy I believe, certainly not at Napoli." Looking at things today, it's unlikely that, whoever the next manager is, they will coach Osimhen at the Italian club.